APGA chieftain in Anambra defects to APC

By Chimezie Anaso

Awka, Aug. 16, 2020 Chief Ekene Enefe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in Anambra, has dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Enefe who disclosed this to journalists in Awka on Sunday, said the move was to enable him contribute his quota towards producing a president of Igbo extraction in 2023, which was only realisable in APC.

He said his entry into APC would also strengthen the base of APC in Anambra and brighten the party’s chances of taking over the Government House in 2021.

Enefe who was APGA candidate for Oyi/Anyamelum Federal Constituency Election in 2019, said he left APGA because it had derailed and did not serve the larger interests of the people of the South East in national politics.

He said he was also leaving the party because of its failed promises and current structure of governance, which had affected the quality of service delivery.

“I have moved on to the APC, I have registered in my ward and soon I will meet the Anambra chapter of the party for the formal declaration, my supporters are happy with our new political home.

“Our people have to wake up, we cannot be talking about national politics when we are locked up in a sectional party, APGA cannot give us presidency, we have to come out of our cocoon and embrace a party like APC which can make that aspiration possible.

“Most of us were in APGA to help the government succeed, but it is so unfortunate that I have to leave because the party has become a one-man party,” he said.

Enefe said he was therefore, going into APC with his supporters and Anambra Destiny Mandate, a grassroots based political association that operates in every political ward of Anambra.

In its reaction, APGA said it was unmoved with the defection.

Mr Tony Ifeanyi, Secretary of APGA in Anambra who is also from the same federal constituency with Enefe, said his excuses were not true as the party was the same when he joined in the first place.

