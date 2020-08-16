APC Rep member tackles Makinde-led Oyo State Govt over abandonment of Odo-Ona-Elewe road

By Akeem Abas

Ibadan, Aug. 16, 2020 A member of the House of Representatives. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe (APC-Oluyole) has sought the intervention of the Oyo State Government on the deplorable Odo-Ona Elewe Idi-Iroko-Olugbemi-Adewole road in Oluyole area of the state.

She made the call in Ibadan on Sunday during a meeting with residents of Odo-Ona Elewe Idi-Iroko-Olugbemi-Adewole area.

Naija247news reports that Akande-Sadipe is the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs.

Akande-Sadipe, a former Special Assistant Projects and Bureau of Investment Promotion to late former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, listed the dilapidated portions in the axis to include the Odo-Ona Elewe Idi-Iroko-Olugbe

She said that she had engaged the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to address the complaints on the length, scope and quality of the rehabilitation work, saying that this predated 2019 elections.

Akande-Sadipe said that Ajimobi had in the latter part of 2018, given a written approval for the repairs of the road and three others within Oluyole Federal Constituency based on her complaint.

“On resumption at the National Assembly, I discovered that the road was listed as a 2019 capital project and announced the commencement of the repair work. Here we are today dissatisfied with the work delivered,” she said.

Akande-Sadipe, a former Special Assistant Projects and Bureau of Investment Promotion to the late former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi said that the road, a major economic access point linking the state to other Southwest states, like Ogun and Lagos, was near complete collapse, posing a challenge.

“The poor road condition posed a serious challenge to residents of the area, damaging their vehicles and threatening their sources of livelihood. It has also endangered the evacuation of farm produce from the area,” the legislator said

Akande-Sadipe reiterated her commitment to working with both the Federal and State Governments to bring succour to the community by ensuring the road was adequately rehabilitated with proper drainages.

