APC hails AbdulRazaq over drop in Kwara state unemployment rate

Ilorin, Aug. 16, 2020 The Kwara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq over the positive ratings of the state’s employment status by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBC).

APC, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Tajudeen Aro, on Sunday in Ilorin said the ratings underscored the efforts of the governor in repositioning the state for socio-economic growth.

Naija247news reports that the NBS had on Friday rolled out employment indices for the second quarter of 2020.

NAN also reports that in the analysis, Kwara’s unemployment rate dropped from 21.1 percent to 13.8 percent.

“These statistics again underscore the superlative performance of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq who continues to pull all the strings to improve the lot of Kwara people.

“We take cognizance of the fact that the low unemployment rate posted for Kwara came at the height of COVID-19 lockdown when millions of jobs were lost in Nigeria and revenue was at an all-time low.

“This was the time that the governor vigorously committed public resources to the fight against the pandemic with the strategic engagement of local people for production of face masks and sanitisers,” he said.

According to Aro, the governor also supplied palliatives to the people as well as funded road and school rehabilitation projects across the state.

Aro added that the governor patronised local contractors and engaged hundreds of people for the state’s social investment programmes.

He listed payment of soft loans to various categories of people in the informal sector and constant payment of salaries to government employees as achievements of the governor.

“The governor equally ensured that major firms remain in partial operation in strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

“All of these ensured minimal loss of jobs while rolling out micro-economic strategies to keep people productively engaged to tackle mass poverty.

“We congratulate the governor for this feat and urge him to remain focused in the task of stabilising Kwara for socio-economic development.

“Notwithstanding the scarcity of resources, we are confident that the state will continue to shine and regain its status nationally as the governor continues to prioritise the welfare of the masses,” Aro added.

