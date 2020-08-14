NSCDC in Jigawa uncovers corpse of burnt baby at a waste disposal site

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

Dutse, Aug. 13, 2020 The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa have commenced investigations to uncover those responsible for the burning of baby in Hadejia.

Spokesperson of the Corps in the state, Mr Adamu Shehu, said in a statement in Dutse on Thursday, that the burnt corpse was recovered from a waste disposal site in Hadejia town of Hadejia Local Government Area of the state.

Shehu said the burnt corpse was recovered after the personnel received a report from a resident who spotted the corpse at about 4:30 a.m.

“On Thursday, 13th of August 2020, around 4:30 a.m., the attention of personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Hadejia Local Government Area was drawn by a resident, who spotted a burnt and abandoned newly born baby at a waste disposal site in Kwarin Naganda Quarters while disposing garbage.

” Upon reaching the vicinity, the personnel took and rushed the baby to the Hadejia General Hospital, where it was confirmed dead.

“After examination, the dead body was handed over to the Ward head of the Area, Malam Gambo Tela for burial,” Shehu said.

He said the NSCDC operatives in the area had widened their search for the perpetrator(s) of such heinous crime.

The spokesman said the NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr Muhammad Garba, had directed that additional forensic, intelligence and investigation officers join those at the Divisional Office in order to speed up the search for the culprits .

