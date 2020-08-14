NJC recommends appointment of 22 judicial officers, issues warning letter to one

By Ebere Agozie

Abuja, Aug.13, 2020 The National Judicial Council under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, has recommended the appointment of 22 judicial officers for both States and Federal offices and issued a warning letter to one judge.

In statement by Mr Soji Oye, Director of Information of the NJC in Abuja on Thursday, the 22 recommended Judicial Officers are for Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Heads of Court, Judges of High Court of States, Kadis of States Sharia Courts of Appeal and Judges of Customary Courts of Appeal.

The council said the commendation came after the council’s 2nd Virtual Meeting held on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12 that considered the report of its Investigation Committee on allegations of misconduct made against Justice K. N. Ogbonnaya of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“At the end of deliberations, the Plenary resolved to issue a warning letter to Justice K. N. Ogbonnaya following its findings on the petition written against him by Dr Uchechukwu Ogah, that His Lordship refused to release a copy of the judgment delivered to the petitioner within the constitutionally prescribed period of seven (7) days.

“In the same vein, the council dismissed a petition written by Mrs Ademujimi Adenike against Justice Sunday Olorundahunsi for want of merits”.

The council also considered the report of Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committee on petitions written against 16 Judicial Officers and dismissed the allegations levelled against them for either lacking in merit or being subjudice.

They are; Justices Ayodele Daramola, Chief Judge, Ekiti State, Sulyman Kawu, Chief Judge, Kwara State, I. N. Oweibo, Hadiza R. Shagari, Ijeoma L. Ojukwu, Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa all of the Federal High Court Abuja, snd Justices B. A. Oke-Lawal, O. A. Ogala of the Lagos State High Court.

Others are Justices Augusta Uche Kingsley-Chukwu, High Court of Rivers State, Mustapha A. Ramat, High Court, Nasarawa State, M. M. Ladan, Muhammed Lawal Bello both of the High Court of Kaduna State, and Adamu Madaki, High Court of Bauchi State.

The rest are Justice L. M. Boufini, High Court, Bayelsa State and Kadi Goni Kur, Sharia Court of Appeal, Borno State.

The NJC added that the council also received the final report of the Judicial Ethics Committee and other Ad Hoc Committees set up.

Council also received the notification of retirement of thirteen (13) Judges and notification of death of six (6) Judges of State High Courts and Sharia Court of Appeal.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...