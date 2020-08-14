Nigeria not taking U.S. warning lightly on possible Al-Qaeda, ISIS infiltration – DHQ

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Abuja, Aug. 13, 2020 The Defence Headquarters said that the Armed Forces and all relevant security agencies are leaving nothing to chance on the warning by the United State of America on the infiltration of Al-Qaeda and ISIS into the country.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche said this at the updates briefing on military operations across the country on Thursday in Abuja.

The U.S. had said that Al-Qaeda and ISIS were looking to make an inroad into Southern Nigeria and that Al-Qaeda had started penetrating the north-western part of the country.

Dagvin Anderson, Commander of the U.S. special operations command, Africa, made the claim in a digital briefing last week.

Enenche, however, reiterated the determination of the military to put all measures in place to be ahead of the challenge.

“Sequel to the warning by U.S. AFRICOM that extremists have begun deploying several strategies to silently re-establish themselves across some regions in Africa including the West Africa sub region, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and all the relevant security agencies is leaving nothing to chance.

“Consequently, actions in place in this regard are being reviewed to handle this all important intelligence appropriately,” he said.

Enenche said that the military was aware of the operation, adding that terrorism as a global thing has no boundaries.

He said the security agencies in the country had been working and they would deal with the situation accordingly, noting that it is possible that the terrorists might be changing their mode of operations or tactic.

“I can assure you that the collective efforts of the entire security agencies in the country including the general public is going to help us in addressing the situation.

“I am directed to assure the general public that this is not a one off but continuous effort as it were to ensure that the security agencies are ahead of this evolving security challenge,” he said.

He said that the Military High Command commended all the gallant troops of the Armed Forces and personnel of other security agencies for the feat recorded in various operations across the country.

“Troops are further encouraged to remain determined and sustain the tempo in curtailing the activities of terrorists, armed bandits and other criminals.

“The High Command of the Armed Forces also reassures the general public of its unwavering commitment to securing the country for all human activities to strive.

“Members of the general public are, as always, enjoined to continue providing timely information on the activities of criminals in their various localities to the nearest military and other security agencies location for prompt and effective action,” he said.

Enenche also denied the allegation that the troops in Baga were indulging in other activities other than fighting the war, stressing that the allegation was unfounded and baseless.

“The attention of the Defence Headquarters was drawn to the alleged activities of troops in Baga, regarding dealings in livestock and farming.

“In line with military procedures, it was investigated and found to be baseless,” he said.

