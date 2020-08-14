Nasarawa State Assembly to partner with Govt, NGOs to fight malnutrition in children

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Lafia, Aug. 13, 2020 The Nasarawa State House of Assembly will partner with the state government and other Non Governmental Organisations ( NGOs) to fight malnutrition in the state.

Alhaji Usman Labaran-Shafa, Chairman, House Committee on Health gave the assurance on Thursday while briefing newsmen in Lafia.

” The importance of nutrition to the development of a child or children and the society at large cannot be overemphasised

” Nutrition will make the children sound, healthy and productive at all times.

“As legislatures, we will continue to partner with the state government and NGOs in order to boost nutrition for children in the state

” We will give adequate consideration to budget proposal for nutrition,” he said.

He also assured the state government of the assembly’s readiness to support its various health programmes in the interest of the health of the people of the state and its overall development.

