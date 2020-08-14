Kaduna govt relaxes curfew in 2 LGAs, not in Kauru, Zangon Kataf – Commissioner

By Mohammed Tijjani

Kaduna, Aug. 13, 2020 Kaduna State Government (KDSG) says it has relaxed the curfew hours in Kaura and Jema’a Local Government Areas, but the 24-curfew remains in Kauru and Zangon Kataf LGAs.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Sameul Aruwan announced in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said the decision followed a review of the security situation by the military and police carrying out internal security operations in southern Kaduna.

“Accordingly, the ne curfew hours in Jema’a and Kaura LGAs will be from 6pm to 6am daily, effective today.

“However, the 24-hour curfew in Kauru and Zangon Kataf LGAs will be sustained while close monitoring of the security situation in the two LGAs continues,” Aruwan stated.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...