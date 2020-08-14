Kaduna Electric launches self-service bill payment system

By Aisha Gambo

Kaduna, Aug. 13, 2020 The Management of Kaduna Electric on Thursday launched a self-service bill payment system to provide electricity users in its franchise states with more convenient payment option.

The company’s Managing Director/CEO, Engr. Garba Haruna, in brief ceremony at the company’s corporate headquarter in Kaduna, said the system would enhance the customers’ ability to pay their bills.

He said that the device would enable both the pre-paid and post-paid customers settle their bills and buy token with ease as it was self-serving.

”With this device, the customer can work into our vending/cash centre at anytime of the day to pay his/her bill or vend without waiting to be attended to by our staff.

“All you need is your ATM card and the process is seamless,” he noted.

Haruna disclosed that the new system had other valued-added services that would enable customers to update their personal information and check their vending history.

The managing director said the system would also enable the company to monitor customers’ electricity consumption.

He added that the device would be deployed to various vending/cash centres and strategic locations across the company’s four franchise states.

