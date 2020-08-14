Inaccurate data on pensioners affect payment of gratuities, others in Bauchi – Gov Bala

By Amina Ahmed

Bauchi, Aug. 13, 2020 Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has attributed the non-payment of gratuity and pensions to inaccurate data by both the State and Local Government Pensions Commission in the state.

Mohammed stated this while receiving a report from the Authentication Committee on Bank Verification Number (BVN) in Bauchi state on Thursday.

He said that the present administration had earlier planned to settle the backlogs of gratuity and pension in a gradual manner.

He said government had embarked on the exercise to have a credible Nominal and Pay rolls of civil servants to check corruption in the workforce.

Mohammed also said that the menace of ghost workers in the state had hindered employment of graduates for the past five years, thereby creating a vacuum in the labour force of the state.

The governor therefore apologised to the affected staffers for the delay in paying salaries as a result of the verification exercise.

He said that desk officers would be engaged in the Office of Head of Service and Ministry of Finance to attend to civil servants with genuine complaints.

Presenting the report earlier, Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Adamu Gumba, said that the sum of N225.5 million was saved for the State government

“Some recommendations were made especially on the pre-service scheme to the Ministries of Health and Agriculture.

“The committee also discovered illegal replacement in Local Government service,”he said.

The report said that 321 deceased from state and Local government pensioners were discovered on the nominal and pay rolls from October 2019 to June.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee comprised of three former Heads of Service, as well as Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Bauchi Council, among others.

