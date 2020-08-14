Evacuation: 175 stranded Nigerians arrive Abuja from Uganda

By Maureen Okon

Abuja, Aug. 13, 2020 A total of 175 stranded Nigerians on Thursday arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 1.05 p.m. from Uganda via Galistair.

Naija247news reports that the arrival of the 175 repatriated Nigerians was reported in the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM)’s Tweeter handled, @nidcom_gov.

“A total of 175 stranded Nigerians arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at about 1305hrs from Uganda, today, Thursday, the 13th of August, 2020 via Galistair,” NiDCOM stated.

The commission said they all tested negative to COVID-19 before they departed Uganda, but would proceed on 14-day self-isolation.

It stated that the mandatory self-isolation was as directed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the Federal Ministry of Health.

