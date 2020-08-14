Enugu Assembly passes Iwollo polytechnic amendment bill

By Ifeoma Aka

Enugu, Aug. 13, 2020 Enugu State House of Assembly has passed the amended Enugu State Polytechnic, Iwollo, law No. 1, 2015, as House bill No. 6, 2020.

The law now empowers the polytechnic, situated at Iwollo in Ezeagu Local Government of the State to have three campuses in the three senatorial districts of the state.

Speaking on the merit of the amended law on the floor of the House in Enugu on Thursday the Leader of the Assembly, Mr Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, said the multi-campus of the institution would bring about development to the rural areas.

Ezeugwu said apart from developing the rural communities where the campuses would be cited, it would create employment as well as encourage the youth in the rural areas to have access to quality higher education.

“The campuses will bring development in the new places the schools will be cited. It will give the people the opportunity to advance academically. It will create employment for the people,” he said.

Ezeugwu expressed hope that work would be accelerated to enable them to take off for the new academic session.

Other members who contributed to the debate agreed with Ezeugwu that the multi campuses would bring rapid development to the rural dwellers where they are cited.

According to the Deputy Speaker, Mr Uche Ugwu, citing a higher institution in a given area brings about development, noting that Nsukka is what it is today because the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, is cited there.

“I move that the polytechnic be made a multi-campus. It will open the rural areas.

“Schools are one of the things that bring about opening of the rural areas. You can agree with me that Nsukka is what it is today because of the UNN,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Assembly which resumed with zeal after the long recess occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic, passed four other bills.

They are: a bill for a law to amend the School of Public Health Nursing and Health Technology, Nsukka, Law No. 4, HB no. 7, 2020.

The House also passed the bill that sought the amendment of School of Health Technology, Oji River, Law 4, HB. 8, 2020; and the bill that sought the amendment of Survey Law Cap. 147 Revised Enugu State Law 2004, HB no. 9, 2020.

Equally passed was a consideration of a report on a bill for a law to repeal the State Agency for Community and Social Development Law No. 18, 2020 and to provide for Enactment of Enugu State Agency for Community and Social Development and for Other Connected Purposes, HB no. 2, 2020.

The new amendment changed the status of the schools of health to colleges of Health Technology.

The upgrading of the schools to colleges is to enable the institutions to access TETFUND projects.

It will also enable the colleges to award diplomas that authorise the students to go for national youth service like other universities, colleges and polytechnics.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Chief Edward Ubosi, thanked his colleagues for the wonderful job they did to ensure that the bill saw the light of the day.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...