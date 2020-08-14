DPR dismantles gas plant in Akwa Ibom for illegal operation

By Sunday Bassey

Eket (Akwa Ibom) Aug. 13, 2020 The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Eket Field Office, Akwa Ibom, says it has dismantled Chrism gas plant, Oron Road, Uyo, for illegal operation.

The Operations Controller of DPR in Akwa Ibom, Mr Tamunoiminabo Kingsley-Sundaye, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Eket Thursday.

He said that the gas plant had been operating for over five years without due process.

Kingsley-Sunday said that the gas plant did not meet the required engineering and safety environmental standard to operate.

“The illegal gas plant was erected in land space of less than 450 square meters, while the vessel was erected close somebody’s window,“ he said.

He noted that oil and gas facilities must be operated in a safe environment for the protection of lives and property of Nigerians.

Kingsley-Sundaye said the gas plant was dismantled with the collaboration of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state.

He said that the dismantling would serve as a warning to others who would want build gas plant, filling station or any other oil facility without due process or approval.

He advised oil and gas facility operators in the state to approach the department for guidance in operating such facilities.

