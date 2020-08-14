COVID-19: Leprosy mission distributes palliatives to hospital community in Sokoto

By Muhammad Nasir Bello

Dange/Shuni (Sokoto State), Aug. 13, 2020 The Leprosy Mission Nigeria (LMN), an NGO, has distributed foodstuff and hygiene materials to Amanawa Infectious Disease Hospital community in Dange/Shuni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Dr Bello Tambuwal, the Project Manager, Sokoto State Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme, who led the distribution on Thursday, said that the items were provided for the special group to support their needs.

He said “we are here to support all of you and reduce your pain, occasioned by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pendamic.

“Moreover, we want to assure you that more palliatives are coming from the mission and other government agencies to support you.”

He commended the state government and the state’s Task Force Committee on COVID-19 for the commitment to minimise the effects of the Coronavirus in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Ali Inname, described the gesture as highly commendable, saying “these items came at the right time.”

Inname, who was represented by Dr Abdulrahman Ahmad, the Director, Public Health, Sokoto State Ministry of Health, reassured of more palliatives to the people.

Dr Usman Bello, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Infectious Disease Hospital and Public Health Laboratory Amanawa, thanked LMN for the gesture.

Bello, who was represented by Dr Bilyaminu Sifawa, urged the people in the community to always observe the COVID-19 protocols through frequent washing of hands or use hand sanitisers, wearing of face mask, maintaining social distance and respiratory hygiene.

Mr Stephen Okpanachi, the Programme Officer, LMN Sokoto project, listed the items to be distributed to include rice, beans, millet, gari, noodles, vegetable oil, seasoning, hand sanitisers, face mask and antiseptic soaps.

Okpanachi appealed to wealthy individuals to support the vulnerable and people with special needs in the state.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) thanked LMN for supporting them.

