COVID-19: Firm donates 25,000 facemasks to FCTA

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Abuja, Aug. 13, 2020 Southgrade Engineering Ltd., has donated 25,000 facemasks to support the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) efforts in the ongoing fight against the spread of COVID-19.

This, it said, was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Mr Aya Yakubu, Group Managing Director of the firm, presented the items to the administration on Thursday in Abuja.

Yakubu explained that the donation was in recognition of the administration’s efforts in the battle against COVID-19, stressing that the FCTA had done well in curtailing the spread.

He also said that the firm had been in partnership with the FCTA for years, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic had offered an opportunity to demonstrate purposeful partnership.

“COVID-19 should be seen as a joint battle that requires all of us to come together to fight, in the spirit of cooperation and brotherhood to overcome the pandemic,” he said.

Yakubu commended the Federal Government for its rapid response through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) in curtailing the spread of the virus.

He also appreciated professional efforts of medical personnel and other frontline workers, stressing that their efforts had contributed to the recovery of many COVID-19 patients.

Receiving the items on behalf of the administration, the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, commended the firm for the show of love.

Represented by the Acting Executive Secretary of FCT Primary Health Care Board, Dr Iwot Ndaeyo, Aliyu expressed optimism that Nigeria and Nigerians would come out better.

She said that the items would in no small measure assist the administration to contain the spread, especially among frontline workers in different isolation centres across the territory.

She, therefore, tasked all hands to be on deck in the battle against the dreaded Coronavirus.

