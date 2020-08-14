Anambra Assembly passes youth development, empowerment commission bill

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Awka, Aug. 13, 2020 The Anambra House of Assembly has passed a bill for the establishment of the State’s Youth Development and Empowerment Commission.

The commission would help to reduce youth restiveness and unemployment by engaging them meaningfully to become self-reliant and contribute to societal development.

The Assembly passed the bill sponsored by Mr Smart Okafor, member representing Nnewi North Constituency, after third reading at plenary on Thursday.

The lawmakers took turns to perfect some corrections in the 31-clause bill before it was finally passed.

The Speaker, Mr Uche Okafor, conducted a voice vote on each of the sections of the bill before the passage.

Okafor said: “haven considered the third reading of a Bill for a Law to Establish the Anambra state Youth Development and Empowerment Commission, Implementation of Sustainable Youth Policy and to Provide for other related Matters 2020, the bill is hereby passed.’’

The speaker after the passage of the bill directed the Clerk of the house, Mr Pius Udo, to forward a clean copy of the bill to Gov. Willie Obiano for his assent.

According to the bill, the commission will help in the creation of jobs and economic development opportunities with the help of established independent institutions.

It also stated that the commission would have the responsibility of attracting funds from the Federal Government, international donor agencies and development partners.

“The commission will empower the youth who shall stimulate economic growth and create more jobs and economic opportunities, be employers of labour and pay taxes to the government, thereby making significant contribution to the GDP of the state.

“The commission will help reduce anti-social vices such as kidnapping, armed robbery, prostitution, cultism and other vices.

“It shall liaise with ministries, departments and agencies to identify and execute youth-related programmes, set guidelines for selection of beneficiaries and disburse funds to beneficiaries.

“Any member of the commission or beneficiary who misappropriates the funds for purpose other than that for which it was disbursed, commits an offence and shall be liable on conviction to a fine of two times the value of the disbursed funds or one to five years imprisonment,” the bill stated. (

