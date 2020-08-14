ALGON interim c’ttee seeks stakeholders’ support, cooperation on new leadership

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Abuja, Aug. 13, 2020 The Interim Management Committee (IMC), of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), has called for support and cooperation of its stakeholders and the public to enable it to deliver on its mandate of enthroning new leadership.

Alhaji Abdullahi Maje, the IMC President, made the call at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

He added that the support and cooperation of ALGON shareholders and the public was critical to enable the IMC to enthrone a new leadership for the association on or before Nov. 30.

He stressed that the association, being the closest to the grassroots, needed a vibrant and committed leadership that would take it to the next level and deliver democracy dividends to the people.

He also called for a stronger synergy between the Federal Government and the Local Government to address issues of insecurity at the grassroots which he said was hindering development at that level.

The ALGON IMC president maintained that insecurity was forestalling delivery of good governance at the grassroots adding that there was need for collaboration to address the situation.

It would be recalled that ALGON General Assembly, which is its highest decision making organ, recently inaugurated the seven-member IMC.

The committee headed by Maje, who is also the Chairman, Suleja Local Government Area of Niger, is to pilot the affairs of the association for a period of six months.

The ALGON general assembly had on May 30, during its extra-ordinary virtual meeting, resolved to set up the IMC following the lingering crisis rocking its national leadership amidst allegations of embezzlement.

The meeting said the approval for the constitution of the IMC was necessary due to the comatose status and conflicts among members of the association in the eight months before the meeting.

According to Maje, the IMC had petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over alleged financial misappropriation by the Kolade David-led past administration of the association.

Maje said the IGP had responded to the petition through his Principal Staff Officer, DCP Idowu Owohunwa, assuring the association of thorough investigations of the matter.

He had earlier appealed to the IGP and the EFCC to save ALGON which was the closest government to the grassroots from destructions being perpetrated by some persons

