Ajaokuta Steel Coy tasks staff on security

By Friday Idachaba

Lokoja, Aug. 13, 2020 (NAN) Mal. Sumaila Abdul-Akaaba, Sole Administrator, Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL), has called on staff of the company to be security conscious at all times in view of the prevailing security challenges.

Abdul-Akaaba made the call in his opening remarks at a two-day security seminar organised for the management, supervisory staff and security personnel of the company on Thursday in Ajaokuta.

Journalists reports that the seminar was organised by Duniya Agencies Nig. Limited (Management and Security Consultants), in collaboration with Lexinium Global Intellectual Consortium.

He said that no organisation could succeed without adequate security of life and property, and therefore urged the staff to protect themselves against any forms of security threat.

“It is pertinent to note that security problems cannot be resolved in a day, but through this type of seminar, workshop and programme, the staff will be acquainted with the basic knowledge of providing self-security to protect their lives, ” he said.

He urged the workers to always apply the knowledge to be gained from the seminar to their day-to-day activities in order to safeguard their lives and property of the giant steel industry.

The Sole Administrator assured that the management would not relent in its effort at ensuring that security challenges that could distort activities of the company were tackled.

In his remarks, Alhaji Ahmed Adoke, Managing Director of Duniya Agencies, urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of self-policing by ensuring that the right things were done at all time.

“In the face of security challenges such as the type we are passing through recently, it becomes our responsibility as individuals to use our discretion to stop those encouraging insecurity, “he said.

In a paper presentation, Mr Japa Idris, a lecturer with the Federal College of Education, Okene, called on government at all levels and other stakeholders, to initiate strategies that would check general insecurity in the work environment.

Titled “Security Consciousness in Ajaokuta Steel Company: The task before stakeholders”, the expert urged the staff and host community of the steel complex, to be vigilant and synergise to tackle the criminals in their midst.

