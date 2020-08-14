38,000 vulnerable households to benefit from CACOVID relief items in Zamfara state

By Ishaq Zaki

Gusau, Aug. 13, 2020 Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara on Thursday flagged off the distribution of assorted food items and relief materials donated by the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) to 38,000 households across the state.

Matawalle, represented by his Deputy, Mahadi Aliyu-Gusau, commended the donors for the gesture, and described it as a timely and welcome development.

He said the gesture would go a long way in the state government’s effort of providing succour to the needy.

Matawalle called for judicious utilisation of the donation by the beneficiaries and appealed to well meaning individuals to also help government in supporting the needy.

In his remark, Chairman, Zamfara State Task Force on COVID-19 and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya, commended CACOVID for the gesture.

He said that the task force would ensure that the donation reached the 38,000 registered beneficiaries across the state.

Earlier, Mr Abdussalam Sani, the representative of CACOVID, said the items were provided by the funds raised by well meaning individuals.

He said the funds were to assist vulnerable individuals who lost their jobs and means of livelihood due to the pandemic.

Sani said each of the beneficiaries would receive six food items and relief materials.

