Youth Day: Omo-Agege salutes Nigerian youth’s courage, resilience

By Naomi Sharang

Abuja, Aug. 12, 2020 Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, says Nigerian youths have shown that there is hope for a better future because of their continued demonstration of tremendous courage and resilience in the face of unprecedented challenges.

A statement by Mr Yomi Odunuga, his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, quoted Omo-Agege as saying this to mark the 2020 United Nations’ International Youth Day on Wednesday in Abuja.

Omo-Agege urged all those elected on the platform of APC to renew their people-centred commitment towards a better future under which the Nigerian youth would exercise his fullest potential.

He said that this year’s theme, “Youth Engagement for Global Action” drew attention to the need for the youth to be more involved at the local, national and global levels in initiatives targeted towards sustainable growth and development.

“Today, we must all identify with the Buhari administration’s reform initiatives because our very survival and development depend on our collective ability to stay awake, adjust to new ideas, remain vigilant and face the continuously evolving challenges of change,” he said.(

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...