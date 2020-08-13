Youth Day: CYMS calls for robust youth engagement in democratic space

By Ibironke Ariyo

Abuja, Aug. 12, 2020 The Director General, Committee of Youths On Mobilisation and Sensitisation (CYMS), Mr Obinna Nwaka has called on the Nigerian youths to reflect on common achievements in the advancement of democracy.

Nwaka, who disclosed this in a statement to commemorate the youh day obtained by Newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, stressed the need for more youths involvement in nation’s democratic space.

He said that this was in the view to highlight the ways in which the engagement of young people at the local, national and global levels was enriching national and multilateral institutions and processes.

This, he said, was as well as to draw lessons on how their representation had impacted the society.

NAN reports that the theme of the this year international Youth Day is “Youth Engagement for Global Action”.

Nwaka noted that the theme was very crucial as it resonates a call to celebrate and mainstream young peoples’ voices, actions and initiatives, as well as their meaningful, universal and equitable engagement.

He said that CYMS had been in the forefront of monitoring, evaluating and projection of government policies,

programmes and mobilizing young people to key into the Federal Government schemes.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his youth friendly leadership following the approval of N75billion through Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF).

He, however, solicited for a more enabling opportunities for the engagement of youths in formal political mechanisms to increase the fairness of political processes.

“This will also reduce democratic deficits, contributes to better and more sustainable policies, ” he said.

Nwaka said that the theme had symbolic importance that can further contribute to restore trust in public institutions, especially among youth.

“Moreover, the vast majority of challenges humanity currently faced, such as the COVID-19 outbreak and climate change, require concerted global action and the meaningful engagement and participation of young people to be addressed effectively.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...