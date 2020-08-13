UNN partners council to beautify Nsukka town, its environs

By Hilary Akalugwu

Nsukka, (Enugu State), Aug. 13, 2020 The University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), has supplied varieties of flowers and trees to Nsukka Local Government Council of Enugu State to boost its Green Environment Project.

The flowers and trees would be planted on road sides.

Dr Eucharia Abu, Head of Department of Plant Science and Biotechnology, led the team that presented the items.

“The flowers and trees will be planted on roadsides to help create shades, beautify and add aesthetic to Nsukka town and its environs.

“The flowers include: Delonix regia, (flame of the forest); Terminalia catappa (Indian almond); Tectona grandis (teak) and Sagirus romanzoffiana (queen’s palm).

“Others are Roysyonia regia (royal palm); Huracrepitens, (sandbox tree); Acacia sp. (Arabic gum tree); Gmelina arboreal (gmelina) and Eucalyptus sp. (gum tree),”she said.

Abu explained that the partnership was as a result of request made by the council chairman, Mr Cosmas Ugwueze, when he paid a courtesy visit to UNN Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Charles Igwe.

“The university has always enjoyed robust cordial relationship with Nsukka Council and is ever ready to partner the council in development and human empowerment.

“We are here on the approval of UNN-VC to partner Nsukka Local Government Council in the Green Environment Project initiated by the present administration in Nsukka.

“Planting of flowers and trees in our environment do not only add to the beauty of the environment, but help to check erosion as well as serve as wind-breakers,” she said.

Mr Elias Ani, the Supervisor for Agriculture and Veterinary Services, who received the team, thanked the university for the partnership.

“Ugwueze is emulating the good example of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in beautifying and adding aesthetic to Enugu, the state capital by planting flowers and trees,” he said.

According to the supervisor, the flowers and trees would be planted on road sides of major roads in Nsukka town and its environs.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...