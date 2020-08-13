TETFUND could perform well with available resources – Minister

By Okon Okon

Abuja, Aug. 13, 2020 Dr George Akume, Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs has applauded the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) for its services to the education sector, saying it could perform better with availability of financial supports.

Akume gave the commendation when he received the Committee of Vice Chancellors (CVC) in his office in Abuja, seeking support of the ministry for the organisation’s 60 years anniversary.

In a statement issued by Mrs Julie Osagie, Deputy Director Press, office of Ministry of Special Duty, Akume said that such support could only be achieved through citizens’ response to tax payment.

The Minister, therefore, urged Nigerians to be faithful tax payers to enable TETFUND fund the education sector properly in the country.

Naija247news recalls that TETFUD was esterblished in 2011, to administer and disburse funds to Federal and State tertiary educational institutions, specifically for the development of the sector.

The institution was also mandated to maintain essential physical infrastructure for teaching and learning.

“The challenges in the educational sector are many, especially in the area of funding and space, if our resources are properly managed, TETFUND can be better placed to support University education in the country.

“With harnessing of resources, the Federal Government can deliver in the provision of basic amenities especially in the education sector, ” Akume said.

Akume noted that TETFUND was established to improve education tax revenue and make such available for education intervention programmes.

He, however, seized the opportunity to call on Universities in the country yet to key into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) to do so.

According to him, the migration of Universities to IPPIS for salary payments will ensure effectiveness and efficiency of payroll administration.

He expressed pleasure with the outstanding performance of Nigerian Universities over the years.

Earlier, the leader of the CVC, Prof. Yakubu Ochefu said that the main reason for visiting the minister was to solicit the Ministry’s cooperation and support for the commemoration of 60 years of the founding of the CVC.

“The CVC is seeking for assistance in the production and publication of a compendium of Universities in the country that will serve as an information memorandum.

“This is in addition to research and production of a documentary on the establishment and history of the CVC.

He recalled that CVC was an organisation established in 1962 by a resolution adopted at a meeting of Vice Chancellors of five Nigerian Universities.

The original members were the Universities of Ibadan (UI), Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Ahmadu Bello (ABU), University of Lagos and Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

The organisation was esterblished with a vision for the attainment of academic excellence through cooperation and exchange of ideas.

