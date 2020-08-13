Soldier gets 55 Years Sentence for Killing WHO Staff in Zamfara state

A General Court Martial (GCM) sitting in Abuja on Wednesday sentenced a soldier to 55 years imprisonment over culpable homicide, burglary and theft.

The soldier, Lance Corporal Ibrahim Babangida, was alleged to have killed one Mr. Bello Abdullahi Aliyu and also robbed his car, at Anka Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State, in 2014.

Aliyu, was then a staff of the World Health Organisation (WHO), in the State.

Corporal Babangida was also accused of stealing a mobile phone and N600,000 from various persons, on separate occasions.

President of the GMC, Maj. Gen. Priye Fakrogha, while reading the judgement after listening to the prosecuting and defence counsel said the accused soldier will serve a term of 40 years, in jail for homicide.

Gen. Fakrogha, further said Corporal Babangida will serve a prison term of five years concurrently for pleading guilty to the second, third and fourth charges.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...