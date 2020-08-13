Shari’a Council call for peace among Southern Kaduna people

By Hussaina Yakubu

Kaduna Aug.13, 2020 Sheikh Yusuf Sambo, the Chairman, Supreme Council for Shari’a in Nigeria, Kaduna State Chapter, has called on Muslims and Christians in Southern Kaduna to embrace peace and understanding.

Sambo who made the call while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Kaduna said that no one has the right to push the other out of the area.

Sambo who was represented by Abdurahman Hassan, the council’s Secretary, said it is by God’s divinity that the people have been living together since centuries in spite their numerous differences.

He however said it is imperative for the people in the area to embrace each other for peaceful coexistence.

Sambo said government at all level must ensure that whoever is found guilty of any crime, is made to face the wrath of the law without hesitation.

“Only then will the law of live and let live be exercised,’’ he said.

He stressed that the unfortunate situation in the area would have been avoided, if past administrators in the state had taken the right steps by implementing the recommendations of successive white papers.

“The committee inaugurated by the state government to look into all the previous ethno-religious crises and advise on the implementation of the recommendations in the white papers on the respective crises, is a welcome development.

“We call on the state government to continue with the good work as it will be the lasting solution to the ethno religious crises in the state.

“Our belief is that the state government is only trying to abide by the court order, which did not go down well with both Southern Kaduna Peoples Union and the Christian Association of Nigeria.

“Perhaps, because of their roles in the crises, hence the recent upheaval in Zangon Kataf in which some Fulani herdsmen were killed and their Ruga’s burnt by the Kataf Christian Militia.

“This was what triggered the recent reprisal attacks we are witnessing today.”

