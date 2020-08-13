Russia says it paid $5m fine to World Athletics over doping

Moscow, Aug. 12, 2020 Russia has paid 6.3 million dollars, including to cover a five-million-dollar fine on doping charges, to the World Athletics body to be allowed back into international competitions, state media reported on Wednesday.

The Russian athletics federation has been suspended from international competitions for five years, including the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, amid far-reaching allegations of abuse of performance-enhancing drugs.

The Russian athletics federation said in a statement that it had paid the World Athletics fine “in the full amount,” upon receiving funding for that purpose from the Russian Sports Ministry.

By paying the fine and agreeing on a policy of “zero tolerance on doping,” the Russian athletics federation seeks an “opportunity to begin the process of reinstating membership in World Athletics,” the statement said.

