Okei-Odumakin mourns former US Ambassador, Walter Carrington

By Lawanson Oluwatope

Lagos, August 13, 2020 Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, rights campaigner and President of Women Arise, has commiserated with the wife of late Walter Carrington, describing the death of the former U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria as great loss.

In her tribute to the late American diplomat, Okei-Odumakin on Thursday in Lagos described Carrington as a man of courage and conviction.

Naija247news reports that the late Carrington died on Tuesday at 90 years.

He was a former U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria and Senegal.

“He was an ambassador who did not act ambassadorial but mixed with the masses

“He minced no words in speaking out for civil liberties; he left no one in doubt that he was making his stand with the people.

“According to the activist, Carrington was here at, perhaps, the most critical period of Nigeria’s political history: The struggle to end military dictatorship and return the country to democratic governance.

“In this, he stepped on powerful toes; he drew the ire of military goons and was at the receiving end of their viciousness.

“Undaunted, Carrington stood like the wall of Gibraltar and gave the much-needed courage and hope to Nigerians fighting to see the back of the soldiers of fortune.

“Oftentimes, his life and his family members’ were threatened but Carrington remained as constant as the Northern stars.

“He had an uncommon sense of history and an impassioned zeal to write his name in the sands of time.

“We will not forget how soldiers armed to the teeth stormed the venue in Lagos where NADECO & CD had gathered to hold a send-forth party for him,” she said.

Okei-Odumakin noted that the late ambassador loved Nigeria so much he married one of its daughters, Arese.

She added that with that act, he signed an everlasting pact with us.

The president extended her condolences to other members of the family.

She prayed the good Lord comfort and strengthen them.

“Eternal rest grant him, O Lord, and may light perpetual shine upon him!

“We mourn him deeply.

‘In life and in death, he remains one of us,” she said.

