NOA seeks collaboration with Oyo state govt to promote cultural values

By David Adeoye

Ibadan, Aug. 13, 2020 The National Orientation Agency (NOA), Oyo State Office, on Thursday, sought collaboration with the state government, towards making the culture of the people more viable and attractive.

The Director of the agency in the state, Mrs Dolapo Dosumu, gave the charge while receiving the state Special Adviser on Culture and Tourism, Mr Ademola Ige, who visited her office.

Dosunmu said that a synergy between the agency and the state government was required in reorienting residents of the state, particularly the youth, on the core values of societal culture in order to become great ambassadors of the country at large.

She decried cultural decadence among majority of Nigerian youths as a result of westernisation.

According to her, urgent collaborative efforts should be intensified to promote the culture.

“I want you to look into the area of promoting our language and dressing culture.

“When you talk of culture, it is the way of life of a people, what they believe in, what is their norm, what is their practice and what is acceptable to them as a way of life.

“Our language is synonymous with good orientation, with respect for elders, with respect for value on human lives,’’ Dosunmu said.

She suggested that the state government could fix one day in a week as cultural day in recognition of the people culture.

The NOA boss reiterated the commitment of the agency towards promotion of the people’s culture and their ways of live.

Earlier, Ige said the purpose of the visit was to seek collaboration with NOA in enlightening residents “on the wealth of our culture and the tourist sites in the state’’.

The special adviser promised that the Makinde administration would do its best to promote Yoruba language, culture and boost the face of the over 200 tourist sites in the state.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...