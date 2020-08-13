NGO empowers 40 rehabilitated youths in Kwara state

By Olayinka Owolewa

Ilorin, Aug. 13, 2020 No fewer than 40 rehabilitated youths were on Thursday empowered with vocational skills in shoe, textile and liquid soap making as a way of reintegrating them back to the society.

Naija247news reports that International Society of Substance Use Professionals (ISSUP), an NGO, organised the empowerment in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kwara Command.

Grace Aliyu, ISSUP, Kwara Coordinator, said the NGO would continue to collaborate with government organisations, private sector and individuals to facilitate and develop multi disciplinary network of professionals and allied professionals in substance use prevention, treatment, recovery and policies.

Aliu said that the collaboration was aimed at preventing drug abuse and to successfully train, assist and empower rehabilitated youths with small scale businesses.

She said that the collaboration became necessary due to stigmatisation people with drug abuse history face in the society.

She noted that the responsibility of sensitizing youths to the dangers of illicit drug consumption could not be left to the NGO and the public without the help of the NDLEA.

Mr Ambrose Umar, NDLEA, Kwara Commandant said that ISSUP initiative was a bold gesture which would go a long way in making positive impact in the society.

Umar stressed the need for participants to shun drug abuse and use the opportunity provided at the workshop to better themselves and their various environment.

He reassured the group that the NDLEA would always be available to partner with ISSUP and other organisations toward good initiatives and laudable projects.

He restated the agency’s commitments to work with the state government in ensuring Kwara become drug free.

The workshop was sponsored by Mr Adejuwon Otelaja to mark his 40th birthday anniversary.

