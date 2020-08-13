NDLEA lauds police for arresting suspected killers of operative

By Ikechukwu Iweajunwa

Owerri, Aug 13, 2020 The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), says the police have exhibited gallantry with the arrest of the suspected killers of one of its men in Imo.

NDLEA Commander in the state, Mr Nse Jack, gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Owerri.

NAN recalls that Mr Isaac Akinmoyede, the Commissioner of Police in Imo, had announced the arrest of some criminal elements for their alleged involvement in the killing of the NDLEA operative.

The commissioner said that Anti-kidnapping Unit of the Police Command in the state, led by CSP Linus Nwaiwu arrested the suspects.

Jack said that the NDLEA operative was killed on May 15, while others were seriously wounded at Ohio junction in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state while they were returning from an official duty.

“ I commend the police for their gallantry and professionalism,’’ he said.

