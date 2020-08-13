NCF organises free summer camp for students

By Aisha Cole

Lagos, Aug. 12, 2020 The Environmental Education Unit of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) is to organise a two-week free virtual summer camp for children and teenagers.

The Head of Communications of NCF, Mr Oladapo Soneye, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

He said that the participants must be within the ages of five years to 17, adding that the camp would hold from Aug. 11 to Aug. 21.

Soneye said that the essence of the virtual camping would be to engage the children and teenagers in environmental education and prepare them as ambassadors for environmental conservation.

He said that since inception, the NCF had been keen on environmental education up to the tertiary level.

According to him, this necessitated NCF’s establishment of Conservation Clubs in schools and Bird Clubs in communities across the nation.

Soneye said that the camping would be educative and interactive, adding that participants would be exposed to birdwatching, butterfly collection, biodiversity, green cooking and arts and craft.

He said that since most children and teenagers would be making use of their parents’ devices for the virtual camping, such parents could learn alongside them.

He said that Whatsapp and Google Classroom platforms would be used to engage the participants.

He advised that interested children and teenagers could join the camp on

https://chat.whatsapp.com.

