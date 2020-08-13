Minister lauds FCTA press corps over accurate reportage, professional conduct

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Abuja, Aug. 13, 2020 The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has commended members of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Press Corps for conducting themselves professionally in the discharge of their duties.

The minister made the commendation in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Anthony Ogunleye, on Thursday in Abuja.

Bello noted that members of the FCT press corps had proven to be worthy partners with the FCTA in the development of Abuja.

The minister on behalf of the FCT administration, congratulated members of the press corps on the successful election of new Executive Committee.

Similarly, Bello also congratulated members of the new executive committee on their victory at the polls and wished them all a successful tenure.

” Members of the press corps have over the years, conducted themselves professionally in the discharge of their responsibilities and have proven to be worthy partners with the FCTA in the development of the FCT,” he said.

Naija247news reports that the press corps on Wednesday elected new executive committee.

