Members pass vote of confidence in ALGON president, Kolade Alabi

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abuja, Aug. 13, 2020 The members of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) on Thursday passed vote of confidence in Mr Kolade Alabi, its National President.

The ALGON members from various states of the federation gave their confidence on Thursday in Abuja during the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

Mr Jingi Rufai, Adamawa ALGON Chairman, said that they remained committed, reasonable and united as members of ALGON.

“Having review some of the issues bordering the leadership of ALGON at the National levels, we have unanimously agreed to pass vote of confidence on the leadership of ALGON at national level.

“This vote of confidence speaks for us members and 74 Local governments,” he said.

Rufai, therefore, urged all members present to stand up in solidarity as they sang while passing vote of confidence in Alabi as ALGON national president.

Also, Mr Itiako Ikpokpo, ALGON former Deputy National President and Delta ALGON Chairman, said that what Adamawa had narrated was not far from the fact.

According to him, members are resolute, submissive and indeed supporting Alabi.

“His term as president has continued to strengthen and ensure a smooth relationship with our governors and the presidency.

“During his leadership, our ALGON House that was almost sold has been retrieved.

“In his leadership, we have continued to partner aroumd the country and the world with local governments and with a trip recently by 20 ALGON representatives to Morocco.

“Mr president, the steps I know you are taking now is ensuring that our relationship with Governors’ Forum is solid.

“Am aware that you are organising a meeting and very soon, we will be on the same page because when local governments suffer, the states will also suffer.

“I want to urge all those using ALGON as a business venture, enough is enough, we will not go back to Egypt. We are pressing forward with Alabi.

“We want to thank the police and the State Security Services who have stood with the truth to ensure the right thing is done.

“ALGON is not a mushroom body, ALGON is a body guided by law and the facts are clear,” Ikpokpo said.

Ikpokpo, therefore, appealed that they all members relate with their colleagues and brief them on the happenings in ALGON as it would be a better place for them.

Similarly, Mr Ibrahim Abubakar, Niger ALGON Chairman, said that Niger would support Alabi.

In the same vein, Mr Odunayo Ategbero, ALGON Board of Trustees Chairman, who welcomed all members from various states, said tne leadership of Alabi “is intact”.

