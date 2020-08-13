Make Correctional Centres more habitable, Foundation pleads with FG

By Dorcas Jonah

Abuja, Aug. 13, 2020 Shamies Unusual Hearts Foundation, a non-governmental organisation on Thursday, called on the Federal Government to rehabilitate the various correctional centres across the country.

Sara Abdul, the Executive Director of the foundation, made the called while celebration her birthday with inmates at SARS Detention Centre, Abuja.

According to her, the Nigeria Correctional Services facilities are in very bad shape and needs urgent rehabilitation.

“If the facilities are for correction, we should make it habitable having in mind that we want the inmate to come out better persons.

“It is our tradition in the foundation to visit inmates and provide them with relief materials and bail out some with lesser crimes.

“This year, we will release between five to 10 inmates in each of the correctional facilities in Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, Lagos, Delta and FCT and send them for skill acquisition programmes to make them better persons in the society.

”Our goal in the foundation is to see the inmates reunited with their families and become better persons for themselves and the nation.” she said.

She advised the inmate and youths to be purposed driven, adding that their living would be better without involving in crimes.

Earlier, Mr Oka Shedrach, Director Programmes and Development of the Foundation, said that the foundation’s focus was prisoner’s welfare, rehabilitation, reintegration and empowerment.

“The event, called Founder’s Day, is a legacy project where we mark the founders birthday with arrays of programmes such as mass bailing of prisoners, sharing of sanitary materials, feeding and other welfare packages.

“This year, we are carrying out this programme in eight different correctional centre across the country in the entire geopolitical zones spontaneously,” he said.

Also speaking, Nigeria musician and actor, Chibuzor Oji, also known as Faze, advised the youth to shun crime and do better things in life.

Faze appreciate Shamies Foundation for the gesture and urged the inmate to see the visit as an opportunity for a second chance in their life.

He promised to partner with the foundation to ensure that the inmate were rehabilitated and empowered to become better citizens

