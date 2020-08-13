Lawmaker empowers 135 constituents trained on entrepreneurship skills in Badagry

By Raji Rasak

Badagry (Lagos State), Aug.12, 2020 Rep. Babatunde Hunpe, representing Badagry Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, on Wednesday empowered 135 constituents, after completion of a three-day entrepreneurship training.

Hunpe, addressing the participants shortly after receiving cash gift at the end of the training, urged them to make good use of the training to promote their businesses.

He said the training was to enable many residents of the town to start their businesses in small way, and think in a bigger way so that they would improve on their businesses.

The parliamentarian said that the stipends given to the participant after their training was to further upgrade their businesses.

“I wish to use this opportunity to appeal to other members of my party and residents that did not partake in the training programme to calm down.

“The training programme will be coming in batches; I am going to ensure more people partake in the coming ones.

“I have heard many residents lamenting that few members were given the opportunity to undergo the training.

“We are presently undergoing COVID-19 pandemic, if everybody will be given opportunity, we will break the guidelines of the pandemic.

“I am a lawmaker, not a law braker, that is why the programme was organised in guidelines with the COVID-19 protocols,” he said.

Hunpe commended of Sen. Solomon Yayi, who supported him, financially and morally when he conceived the plan.

“I cannot specifically say this is what I spent on this training programme, I was asked to draw the training programme.

“The trainer and other things were done by my leader, Yayi; my own share is the money given to the participants,” he said.

Also, Mr Dansu Omotayo, one of the participants, said the training had enable them to learn how to keep a good record of business transactions.

Omotayo commended the organiser of the training programme for given them the opportunity to learn more on entrepreneurship skills.

Also, Mrs Toyin Fayemi, a Business woman and APC chieftain, said the training had enable her to learn how to manage her business.

According to Fayemi, the training has taught me not to spend more than my income.

Naija247news that the three-day Entrepreneurship Development Training Programme was conducted by Small and Mediun Entreprises Development p of Nigeria (SMEDAN)

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Pinterest

Email

Skype

Print

Pocket

WhatsApp

More

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...