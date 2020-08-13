Lawmaker commiserates with victims of flood in Sokoto

By Muhammad Bello

Rabah (Sokoto State), Aug. 13, 2020 A member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdullahi Zakari (APC- Rabah) has commiserated with victims of flood at Gandi District of Rabah Local Government Area of the state.

Zakari, who visited the scene of the incident on Thursday, assured the victims of proper intervention to address future occurrence.

The lawmaker said his visit was to commiserate with the victims and to ascertain the level of damage caused by the flood to support the victims within his capacity and forward same for urgent government intervention.

“We are here to commiserate with all of you for the disaster that occurred in your community and assure you of our concern toward your losses.

“I assure you of quick and proper intervention together with my brother and partner, Alhaji Almustapha Rabah, who represents Rabah and Wurno at the Federal House of Representative.

“We will do all it takes to support you in our own capacity and forward same for government intervention to enable lasting solution against future occurrence,” he said.

Zakari further thanked the people of the community for their cooperation toward minimising the effect of the disaster and urged them to ensure more measures in addressing the menace.

In his remarks the District Head of Gandi, Alhaji Muhammad Maccido, appreciated the Lawmaker for the visit and called for government support to the victims.

One of the victims, Aminu Gandi, who spoke with newsmen thanked the legislature for his show of concern and appealed for state government intervention to ameliorate their plight.

