Lagos-Ibadan Rail: Lagos Govt closes Ilupeju bypass

By Yemi Adeleye

Lagos, Aug. 12, 2020 (NAN) The Lagos State Government has announced closure of Ilupeju bypass for the Lagos-Ibadan Railway Modernisation Project between 8:00p.m. on Wednesday and 6:00a.m. on Thursday.

The State Ministry of Transportation announced this in a statement by its Head of Public Affairs, Mrs Bolanle Ogunlola.

The ministry said that the development was to allow the Nigerian Railway Modernisation Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) with extension to Lagos Port at Apapa.

It said: “The Lagos State Government will be closing down Ilupeju Bypass for the laying of track along the level crossing.

“Ilupeju Bypass will be closed down from 8:00pm Wednesday, 12th of August to 6:00am Thursday, 13th of August, 2020 with an assurance that alternative routes have been provided for road users to utilise during the course of the construction.”

The ministry advised motorists heading towards Ilupeju from Bolade to utilise Oshodi-Oke interchange at Olupese to descend to the right side of the road to connect Town Planning and get to their various destinations.

“Road users trying to access Ilupeju from Mushin are to go through Vono road to link Tinubu/Olateju roads to connect Ikorodu road through Ogunmokun toll gate, Ladipo Street to link Oshodi-Oke or Moshalashi to Empire which will lead them to Jibowu to connect their destinations

“Motorists moving towards Agege-Motor-Road from Ilupeju will be diverted to Town Planning way to link the Jibowu/Empire axis through Ikorodu road to access Agege Motor Road.

“Motorists can also utilise Oshodi-Oke to Bolade (Arena Market Area) to link Agege Motor Road as another alternative,” it added.

The ministry said that the closure had been slated at night to ensure smooth and uninterrupted flow of work on the rail tracks.

It urged road users to comply with the traffic directions put in place to minimise inconvenience in movement.

The ministry appealed to residents of the state, especially motorists that ply those corridors to bear with the Lagos State Government.

It said that the project was aimed at achieving a seamless multi-modal transport system that would meet the transportation needs of a larger population.

