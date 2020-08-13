Lagos govt gives cash donation to victims of rainstorm in Badagry

By Raji Rasak/Aisha Cole

Badagry (Lagos State), Aug.13, 2020 The Lagos State Government (LASG) on Thursday donated cash to victims of rainstorm that destroyed many houses in three communities in Badagry Local Government area of the state.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while distributing the money, ranging from N250,000 to N400,000 to some of the victims, said that the money would be given in two segments due to COVID-19 protocols.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three communities affected by the rainstorm were: Iragbo, Iragbo-Igboiji and Kenu, in Badagry Local Government area.

NAN also reports that on May 26, rainstorm destroyed more than 30 houses, including schools, and rendered many homeless in the three communities.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by Mr Solomon Bonu, his Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts and Culture, said that the remaining victims would be paid on Aug. 20 at the same venue.

The governor said aside the cash donation, he was hopeful that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) would provide other palliatives to the victims.

“I want to assure my people affected by the rainstorm that everybody will be taken care of,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu urged the affected people to make good use of the donations to rebuild their houses.

Also, Mr David Setonji, the lawmaker representing Badagry 11 Constituency in the Lagos State House of Assembly, said he was sad when the incident occurred, but now happy due to response from the state government.

In his remarks, Mr Ibrahim Layode, the lawmaker representing Badagry Constituency 1 in the state assembly, urged the residents to always build their houses with quality materials.

According to Layode, most of the building that were constructed with substandard materials were the ones destroyed by the rainstorm.

Also, Mr Suru Avoseh, a Commissioner in the State Civil Service Commission, commended the state government for listening to the cries of people affected by the storm.

Avoseh said that the gesture was first of its kind to be given to his people since the destruction of houses by rainstorm in the past.

He urged the residents to be law-abiding in order to continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

