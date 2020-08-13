Kaduna: Deputy Speaker urges members to embrace peace, cordiality to boost efficiency

By Hassana Yakubu

Kaduna, Aug. 13, 2020 Mr Isaac Auta, Deputy Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly has urged members to indulge in acts that will promote peace and cordiality to ensure productive legislative business.

Auta who made the call in an interview with newsmen in Kaduna on Thursday, said that the legislature would become more productive if all members work harmoniously.

He said the leadership of the assembly had provided the platform for effective lawmaking in the best interest of the people.

“We can achieve a lot to the advantage of the people we represent, we only need peace, cordiality and unity of purpose.

“The job of the assembly is to make laws that will enhance the delivery democracy dividends to the people, we must be seen doing this,” he said.

According to him, members of the house should avoid distractions and unhealthy rivalry in the interest of the people.

Auta further expressed his readiness to make inputs that will promote good governance, saying, “I shall always support ideas and efforts that will make our people enjoy a better quality of life.

“This is also the view of the Speaker, so every member of the house has to key into this view in the interest of the people we represent.”

Naija247news reports that the assembly was recently enmeshed in crises that led to the suspension of three members and reprimand of five others.

