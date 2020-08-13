Jerry Okorodudu: Former Nigeria Boxer hails Sports Minister for interventio

By Nicholas Obisike

Enugu, Aug. 13, 2020 Mr Ikechukwu Okoronkwo, former Nigeria International Boxer has hailed Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, for his assistance to former Boxing coach, Jeremiah Okorodudu while in hospital.

Okorodudu was discharged from a Lagos hospital on Wednesday after being treated of High Fever and other health complications.

Speaking to newsmen in Enugu on Thursday, Okoronkwo said that Okorodudu, who was also Nigeria Olympian and former Nigerian Boxing Federation (NBF) National Coach had been ill and needed assistance for his hospital bills.

According to him, I will like to thank the Minister for Youth and Sports Sunday Dare, whom through His Special Adviser on Sports, Mary Onyali gave every moral and financial support to the former boxer.

“Onyali, who was onetime Nigeria athlete, was there for Okorodudu to ensure he overcome the challenges,”.

He also appreciated Dare for directing that all outstanding debts owed Okorodudu should be computed and paid.

The former boxer appreciated his colleagues from across the globe including, America, UK, Canada among others that took care of all the hospital bills and other expenditure.

He also thanked the media together with other Nigerians that prayed for Okorodudu’s quick recovery.

It will be recalled that Okoronkwo through the help of the media also attracted the attention of both government and non governmental organisations over the health condition of another former Nigeria International Boxer, Mr. Ngozika Enwelum.

Enwelum, who was once hospitalised at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Ituku Ozala, Enugu over bladder cancer had also been discharged for long.

