Ipas urges media to highten campaign against Global Gag Rule on women’s sexual reproductive health

By Chidi Opara

Owerri, Aug. 12, 2020 Ipas Nigeria, an international non-governmental organisation, has called on the media to scale up campaign against the Global Gag Rule (GGR) and its implications on Women Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (WSRHR).

The Ipas Country Director, Mr Lucky Palmer, made the call while declaring open a three-day Ipas Media Training on “Women’s Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights/Global Gag Rule” for newsmen from Abia, Anambra and Imo on Tuesday in Owerri.

Palmer said that there was need to reduce the dangers associated with unsafe abortion, including death, and increase women’s ability to exercise their sexual and reproductive rights.

He said that GGR, a U.S. policy, prevents NGOs that recieve U.S. global health assistance funds from using their own private funds to provide abortion services.

He also said that a World Health Organisation report estimated that 25 million women, mostly in developing countries, had unsafe abortion annually because they lacked access to safe, and high-quality abortion care.

The report further stated that there were 225 million women in developing counteries who desired to avoid pregnancy but lacked access to modern contraceptives.

It stated that death from pregnancy-related issues was the second killer of teenage girls while women in the sub-Sahara Africa were more at risk of injury or death from unsafe abortion.

It also stated that everyday, 830 women died from pregnancy or childbirth-related complications.

Palmer observed that the GGR, in effect, was hindering access to safe abortion services and put women in vulnerable situations.

He said that the unhealthy development had left women to resort to unsafe abortions, with the obvious health dangers.

The country director said the workshop was to sensitise newsmen to enable them to effectively raise awareness on the GGR and its implications to women’s SRHR.

He said the objective of the workshop was also to reorientate the media to do more in reporting women’s sexual reproductive health and rights in Nigeria.

He also said the event was to help build a network of strong media advocates that would change public perception of WSRHR, amond other objectives.

He said that Ipas focuses on reducing maternal mortality, adding that more women were dying in Nigeria as a result of pregnancy-related complications.

“Ipas concentrates on preventing unsafe abortions, treating its complications, reducing its consequences and increasing women’s access to reproductive health,” he said.

Plamer said the organisation had an understanding with the Federal Government in 2000 to improve the reproductive health of Nigerian women.

He also said that the NGO was partnering community-based organisations, traditional leaders, health workers, women and youth groups as well as the media for greater success.

