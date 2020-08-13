Insecurity : Monarch lauds Buhari for inaugurating Police training college in Nasarawa

By Awayi Kuje

Nassarawa (Nasarawa State) Aug.12, 2020 Chief Adams Makka-Nangba, District Head of Wakama, Nassarawa-Eggon Local Government Area has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the siting and inauguration the Police Mobile Force Training College in Nasarawa state.

This, he said would go a long way in curtailing the security challenges facing the state.

Makka-Nangba gave the commendation on Wednesday in an interview with Newsmen shortly after the inauguration of the college in Ende hills, Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state by President Buhari.

The district head said that the people of the area and state were grateful to the president for the gesture geared towards safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.

He called on the people of the state to support government policies and programmes in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Makka-Nangba said the establishment of the college would help in tackling the security challenges facing the state, especially along the Nassarawa Eggon/ Akwanga/ Keffi road and its environs.

” It will also improve the standard of living of our people and the socio-economic development of the state, ” he said.

Makka-Nangba also appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to establish more police Area and Division commands in Nasarawa North senatorial district of the state.

” I am appealing to the Federal Government through the IGP, to create more area commands and divisions in Nasarawa North Senatorial District in order to curtail the security challenges facing the district.

” This call becomes necessary due to the geographical terrain of Nasarawa North Senatorial District.

“Looking at the land mass of Nassarawa Eggon, Akwanga and Wamba local Government Areas, one Police Area Command cannot effectively meet up the present security challenges facing the zone.

” Apart from the three main local government areas we have in this zone, we have additional four Development Areas that has equal size of full land mass and population of people, ” he said.

The district head called on the people to support the Nigeria police with useful information in order to help them combat criminal activities in the country.

He urged his subjects to be law abiding, respect constituted authority and to live peacefully with one another for development to thrive.

NAN reports that the President was represented by the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi at the inauguration of the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ende hills, Nasarawa state, meant to enhance operational capacity and efficiency of the police.

