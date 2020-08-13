Indonesia prepares $339m for this year’s COVID-19 vaccine production

Jakarta, Aug. 12, 2020 (Xinhua/Naija247news) The Indonesian government has prepared five trillion rupiahs (some 339 million dollars) for this year’s production of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is now still under a clinical test, a senior minister said.

“The government has set a budget of five trillion rupiahs for the production of 30-40 million dosages of the vaccine at state-owned pharmaceutical company PT Bio Farma,” Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said on Wednesday.

The fund will likely amount to between 40 trillion rupiahs (2.7 billion dollars) to 50 trillion rupiahs (3.3 billion dollars), Hartarto told a virtual working meeting with the Indonesian Employers Association.

Companies from Indonesia and China have been conducting clinical tests on the vaccine, he said, adding that the production of the vaccine was expected to start in October.

