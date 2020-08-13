Group drums support for Yari as APC’s next national chairman

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Abuja, Aug. 12, 2020 The Forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups, has urged members of the party to support the aspirations of Alhaji Abdulazeez Yari, as national chairman at the party’s forthcoming national convention.

The forum made the call in a statement issued by its Convener, Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Abdullahi said Yari, a two term former governor of Zamfara, was clearly outstanding among other contestants for the position, having the pedigree and experience to deliver on the job.

According to him, supporting Yari’s candidature is critical to ensuring the party’s unity and development.

He stressed that Yari, who had held various political positions in the party, had a wealth of experience as a grassroots politician to move the party forward.

“His leadership will bring about unity and fair treatment, and will build the party in the overall interest of APC members across the six geopolitical zones of the federation,” he said.

Abdullahi disclosed that leaders of the various APC support groups took the decision to support Yari’s candidature after a stakeholders’ meeting.

Naija247news reports that the APC National Convention has been scheduled to hold in December 2020.

