Gov AbdulRazaq vows to secure brighter future for Kwara youths

Ilorin, Aug. 12, 2020 Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has expressed his commitment to secure a brighter future for young people of the state.

AbdulRazaq made this remarks in a message to commemorate the International Youth Day through a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Rafiu Ajakaye on Wednesday in Ilorin.

The governor cited the age demography of his appointees, the size of government projects and programmes that target the youths as a demonstration of his commitment to future of the youths.

According to him, the future belongs to the youths, hence the decision of his administration to focus on critical engagement of young people for growth and development.

Naija247news reports that the theme for the 2020 edition of the IYD is “Youth Engagement for Global Action”.

“On this occasion of the International Youth Day (2020), which is commemorated every Aug. 12, the governor fully identifies with young people in Kwara and beyond in their aspiration for a future filled with hope and great possibilities.

“The governor is constantly guided by the need to secure a vantage place for the youths by not just engaging them, but also making them a critical voice at the decision making table.

“This is reflected in, not just the choice of most of his appointees, but also in signature projects like the recently approved innovation hub and the visual arts centre to create an environment for young people to prosper in a new economy.

“The governor pledges to deepen engagement with every segment of the state, including the youths who constitute the largest demography on the African continent and, therefore, has the highest stake in governance.

“He believes that more resources should be deployed to enhancing the wellbeing of young people,’’ the statement read in part.

The governor also urged the youths to focus on things that brighten their future while shunning antisocial behaviours or activities such as cultism, drug abuse and scanty regard for law and order.

