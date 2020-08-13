Former Chairman, NIMASA emerges Taraba PDP chairman

By our Taraba correspondent

The former Chairman, Board of Directors, Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA), Lt. Col. Agbu Kefas Dantala (Rtd), has emerged as the chairman of the Taraba state chapter the Peoples Democratic party(PDP)

Dantala who emerged as the chairman at the just concluded state congress of the party is to take over the mantle of the party’s leadership from Victor Bala Kona.

This was arrived at following a consensus agreement put in place by the party as our correspondent reliably gathered that the out gone chairman, is already nursing the ambition of jostling for the number one position of the state come next political dispensation on the platform of the party.

The Congress which was scheduled for 10 am , was observed to have commenced late following the inability of the governor, Arc. Darius Dickson Ishaku, who have been away from the state to arrived at the scheduled time.

Several key party members which includes the Senate minority leader, Emmanuel Bwacha, and some members of the House of Representatives from the state as well as some key members of the state House of Assembly which include for two former speakers, were observed to have been absence from the exercise.

Precautionary measures against the spread of Covid-19, was as well observed to have not been taken into consideration by the organizers of the event as politicians were not only seen to be hugging and shaking hands, but also violates the use of facemasks.

Speaking , the out gone chairman, said “in PDP we believed in consensus ” hence the unanimous decision of the party to arrived at a consensus for all the elective positions.

Kona, who took time to enumerated the achievements of the party under his tenure, said the achievements was possible following the collaborative efforts of the party’s executive as well as the state governor.

He urged the newly Executive members to build on his achievements to catapult the party to the height by operating open door police.

Elated by the peaceful conduct of the exercise, the newly elected chairman, promised to work tirelessly round the clock along side with his cabinet to reposition the party, but fashioning out plans reunite all the aggrieved members of the party.

The decision of the party to adopted consensus candidates in all the elective positions of the party, seems not to have gone down well with some chieftains of the party who told our correspondent that such move would at the end of the day “affect our party negatively.”

Wondering why the past leadership of the party have failed to resolved the ongoing cold war in the party before embarking on the Congress, the absence of the Senate minority leader and some key politicians, as made known by them “shows that something is seriously wrong with our party.”

