Egor council area of Edo at risk of flooding – NEMA warns

By Imelda Osayande

Benin, Aug. 12, 2020 The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has warned communities in Egor Local Government Area (LGA) of Edo against imminent flood.

Mr Yusuf Dahiru, NEMA Head of Operations, Edo office, on Wednesday advised landlords in the area, to sensitise the vulnerable residents to be ready for safe evacuation.

He said the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NISHA) had predicted that Egor LGA would experience 200 days of high volume rainfall between March and Dec. 4.

“The yearly Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP) indicates that this year’s rainfall will be more than that of last year.

“There is need for those in the vulnerable communities to vacate their homes and move to homes of their relatives where they will be safe,” he said.

Dahiru said the sensitisation had become necessary to enable those vulnerable and fond of living in ancestral homes to be safety conscious.

On his part, Mr Salami Luqman, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Edo on Emergency Management Agency (EDOSEMA), advised the residents to stop dumping refuse on water ways to avoid flooding.

Luqman urged them to avoid water rising prone areas and move to higher ground.

According to him, driving and swimming inside flood water is risky as a lot of dangerous items can be in the water.

He furhter advised the residents to report any emergency case for government immediate attention.

