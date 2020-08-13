Edo state Election: Ize-Iyamu vows to use solid minerals to create jobs in Akoko-Edo

By Joy Odigie

Igarra (Edo) Aug. 13, 2020 Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Edo election, has promised to harness the solid mineral deposits in Akoko-Edo Local Government Council if elected governor of the State.

Ize-Iyamu made the promise during his political campaign at Igarra, headquarters of Akoko-Edo Local Government Council on Thursday, ahead of the Sept. 19 Governorship election.

He said industrialisation of the council as well as job creation would be achieved by harnessing the vast raw materials in the council.

“This place is blessed with solid minerals and the raw materials are supposed to be used to develop this council and make it the industrial base of the state.

“Job creation and youth empowerment would not be a problem if this place is an industrial base.

“I want to assure you that from Nov. 12, you will see the difference. I will transform Akoko-Edo via its raw materials and every ward in the council will be developed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rep. Peter Akpatason (Akoko Edo Federal Constituency), urged the people of the council not to sell their votes on the election day but to rather vote for APC.

Also, Yekini Idaiye (Akoko Edo Constituency 1) and Emmanuel Agbage (Akoko Edo Constituency 11), Edo House of Assembly, canvassed for votes for APC.

The legislators said the state House of Assembly had been in bondage under the present administration and had hindered the lawmakers from attracting development to their constituencies.

The campaign team earlier visited the Otaru of Igarra, Oba Emmanuel Adeche Saiki II, where the Akoko Edo traditional council offered prayers for Ize-iyamu as well as called for a violence-free campaigns and election.

