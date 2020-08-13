Edo state election: INEC warns youths against violence

Igbaugba Ehigimetor

Benin, Aug. 12, 2020 The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Edo, Dr Johnson Alalibo, has warned the youth against violence during the September 19 governorship election in the state

He said that the warning to the youth was necessary so that INEC could deliver free, fair, credible and peaceful election in the state.

He stated this on Wednesday as a guest during the “Vote Not Fight Campaign,” programme organised by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) in Benin.

He disclosed that in the last one month, he had been making efforts to ensure a smooth, credible and peaceful conduct of the poll.

“To promote democracy, we must promote peace. In Edo, we have started seeing untoward activities by political actors and operators.

“The youth are more vulnerable to be used for electoral violence. If we want free, fair, credible and peaceful election in Edo State on September 19, the youths must shun violence during the campaigns and the poll.

“The politicians should avoid offensive language in their jingles and campaigns. To deepen democracy, the election must be devoid of violence,” he said.

While commending the NDI for the programme aimed at ensuring a rancour free elections in Edo, Alalibo urged the security agencies and other stakeholders to continue to support the electoral commission.

Similarly, Mr Johnson Kokunmo, Edo Commissioner of Police, said that the INEC and security agencies were on hot seat to get the election right to promote democracy and move Nigeria forward.

Represented by the Assistant Commissioner in charge of the State’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Ayo Faniyan, Kokunmo solicited credible information about criminals and illegal activities from the public.

He, however, said that the Edo Police Command was ready for the election.

NDI Senior Programme Manager Mr Bem Aga, who pleaded with Nigerians, particularly Edo residents not to cause violence, stressed that the governorship election should not be seen as war.

The NDI chief said that there would not be development without peace and that nobody would benefit from violence.

He called on the public to refrain from hate speech, misinformation, disinformation and fake news that could lead to violence.

In his remarks, Executive Director of Connected Advocacy for Empowerment and Youth Development Initiative Israel Orekha noted that the organisation decided to partner NDI to ensure violence-free election in Edo.

In her speech, Edo Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mrs Grace Eseka, who was represented by the agency’s Assistant Director, Political/Civic, Ethics and Value, Mrs Ose Akhahon, noted that officials of NOA had been moving round the state to preach non-violence for credible election.

