De Ligt undergoes shoulder surgery, as Matuidi departs Juventus

Rome, Aug.12, 2020 Defender Matthijs de Ligt has undergone surgery in his shoulder and faces a recovery period of about three months, Italian champions Juventus said on Wednesday.

The Dutch national had his shoulder stabilised in a Rome clinic on his 21st birthday, after he had played with pain in the joint in the last part of the season.

Juventus will miss him for the first two months of the league, which starts on Sept. 19.

The Turin club bought de Ligt from Ajax last year for 75 million euros (88.4 million dollars).

After a period of adjustment he became a mainstay for the Bianconeri, closing the season with 29 league appearances and four goals.

The Bianconeri also bid farewell to French midfielder Blaise Matuidi, a 2018 world champion who leaves Turin after three seasons.

The 33-year-old is expected to sign with a club of the North American Major League Soccer (MLS).

